U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a winter live-fire exercise on Camp Grayling Michigan, March 2, 2024.
Members of the unit conducted a Table VI qualification for section chiefs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)
|03.09.2024
|03.11.2024 17:24
|Package
|915440
|240309-A-OV434-8643
|DOD_110172727
|00:02:18
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|2
|2
This work, HIMARS Winter Live Fire 2024, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
