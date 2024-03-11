Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Winter Live Fire 2024

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a winter live-fire exercise on Camp Grayling Michigan, March 2, 2024.

    Members of the unit conducted a Table VI qualification for section chiefs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915440
    VIRIN: 240309-A-OV434-8643
    Filename: DOD_110172727
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Winter Live Fire 2024, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Michigan National Guard
    1-182 Field Artillery
    Winter Live Fire

