    19 AW WAR Center

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Warrior Airman Readiness Center, provides Airmen the opportunity to better train and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. The primary objective is to teach students the skills necessary to successfully address future threats through instruction and scenario-based evaluations.

    This course is a steppingstone to strengthen the total force while also looking for other available resources needed to train Airmen as efficiently and effectively as possible for future wars and conflicts.

    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US

