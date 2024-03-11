The Warrior Airman Readiness Center, provides Airmen the opportunity to better train and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. The primary objective is to teach students the skills necessary to successfully address future threats through instruction and scenario-based evaluations.
This course is a steppingstone to strengthen the total force while also looking for other available resources needed to train Airmen as efficiently and effectively as possible for future wars and conflicts.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 17:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915439
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-BK002-8175
|Filename:
|DOD_110172725
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19 AW WAR Center, by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT