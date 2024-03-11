Oklahoma National Guard Counter-UAS School trains with industry

B-ROLL: The Oklahoma National Guard, in collaboration with various industry partners from across the state, conducted a test of the cutting-edge capabilities of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at Camp Gruber Training Center, Feb. 22, 2024. The budding program addresses the National Guard’s need to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence, countering the unmanned systems threat, and countless other emerging technologies. This initiative aims to equip and train the OKNG alongside civilian aerospace industry experts and local partners to enhance mission readiness in aviation and aerospace technologies of the future.
Col. Shane Riley
Director of Military Support for the Oklahoma National Guard
(00:18-00:25)
Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt
Director of the Joint Staff for the Oklahoma National Guard
(00:55-01:04)
Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915438
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-OB588-7244
|Filename:
|DOD_110172722
|Length:
|00:02:04
Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
