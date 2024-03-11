Oklahoma National Guard Counter-UAS School trains with industry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-ROLL: The Oklahoma National Guard, in collaboration with various industry partners from across the state, conducted a test of the cutting-edge capabilities of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at Camp Gruber Training Center, Feb. 22, 2024. The budding program addresses the National Guard’s need to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence, countering the unmanned systems threat, and countless other emerging technologies. This initiative aims to equip and train the OKNG alongside civilian aerospace industry experts and local partners to enhance mission readiness in aviation and aerospace technologies of the future.



Col. Shane Riley

Director of Military Support for the Oklahoma National Guard

(00:18-00:25)



Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt

Director of the Joint Staff for the Oklahoma National Guard

(00:55-01:04)