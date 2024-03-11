Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard Counter-UAS School trains with industry

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma National Guard, in collaboration with various industry partners from across the state, conducted a test of the cutting-edge capabilities of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at Camp Gruber Training Center, Feb. 22, 2024. The budding program addresses the National Guard’s need to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence, countering the unmanned systems threat, and countless other emerging technologies. This initiative aims to equip and train the OKNG alongside civilian aerospace industry experts and local partners to enhance mission readiness in aviation and aerospace technologies of the future.

    Col. Shane Riley
    Director of Military Support for the Oklahoma National Guard
    (00:18-00:25)

    Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt
    Director of the Joint Staff for the Oklahoma National Guard
    (00:55-01:04)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915432
    VIRIN: 240222-A-OB588-5699
    Filename: DOD_110172424
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard Counter-UAS School trains with industry, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKNGCounterUAS

