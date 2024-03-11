This is some short b-roll footage of the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 6, 2024. The course trains students to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles; conduct wheeled-vehicle operations; holds an introduction to troubleshooting; trains on fuel system maintenance, electrical system maintenance, power train maintenance, and chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; also trains on brake maintenance; conducts preventive maintenance checks and services; trains on common maintenance subjects; and much more. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915430
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-CV950-6993
|Filename:
|DOD_110172392
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course training footage, March 2024, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
