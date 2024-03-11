91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course training footage, March 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915430" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is some short b-roll footage of the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 6, 2024. The course trains students to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles; conduct wheeled-vehicle operations; holds an introduction to troubleshooting; trains on fuel system maintenance, electrical system maintenance, power train maintenance, and chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; also trains on brake maintenance; conducts preventive maintenance checks and services; trains on common maintenance subjects; and much more. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)