For Women's History Month, our first-ever female lockmaster D.J. Moser talks about working on the lock and dam crew as a woman.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915429
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-S1581-1002
|PIN:
|240311
|Filename:
|DOD_110172371
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First St. Paul District female lockmaster D.J. Moser, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
St. Paul
LEAVE A COMMENT