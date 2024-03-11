Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First St. Paul District female lockmaster D.J. Moser

    MN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    For Women's History Month, our first-ever female lockmaster D.J. Moser talks about working on the lock and dam crew as a woman.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915429
    VIRIN: 240311-A-S1581-1002
    PIN: 240311
    Filename: DOD_110172371
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MN, US

    St. Paul

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    Locks and Dams

