The U.S. Air Force Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team conducted a life-changing surgery on Geraldine December at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, March 1, 2024. December's needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915419
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-ZB805-5243
|Filename:
|DOD_110172282
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|LC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The human element: Geraldine December's story, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT