    The human element: Geraldine December's story

    SAINT LUCIA

    03.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team conducted a life-changing surgery on Geraldine December at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, March 1, 2024. December's needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915419
    VIRIN: 240301-F-ZB805-5243
    Filename: DOD_110172282
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LC

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    human interest
    LAMAT24

