    Gym Etiquette

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A video on how to act properly in the gym video at Maxwell Air Force Base, February 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915414
    VIRIN: 240216-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110172189
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gym Etiquette , by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Fitness
    Gym
    etiquette

