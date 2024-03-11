Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91B student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Jordan Williams, a student in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy from the 732nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard in Tomah, discusses being in the course March 6, 2024, during an interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course trains students to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles; conduct wheeled-vehicle operations; holds an introduction to troubleshooting; trains on fuel system maintenance, electrical system maintenance, power train maintenance, and chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; also trains on brake maintenance; conducts preventive maintenance checks and services; trains on common maintenance subjects; and much more. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)