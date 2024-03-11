Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91B student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Jordan Williams, a student in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy from the 732nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard in Tomah, discusses being in the course March 6, 2024, during an interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course trains students to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles; conduct wheeled-vehicle operations; holds an introduction to troubleshooting; trains on fuel system maintenance, electrical system maintenance, power train maintenance, and chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; also trains on brake maintenance; conducts preventive maintenance checks and services; trains on common maintenance subjects; and much more. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:59
