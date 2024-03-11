U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an explosive ordnance exploitation training evolution on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2024. This training is used to help implement and improve techniques and methods required to efficiently and safely dispose of ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915407
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-TA747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110172156
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EOD Training Evolution, by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
