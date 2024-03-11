Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Training Evolution

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an explosive ordnance exploitation training evolution on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2024. This training is used to help implement and improve techniques and methods required to efficiently and safely dispose of ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915407
    VIRIN: 240202-M-TA747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110172156
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    This work, EOD Training Evolution, by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    EOD
    Training
    1stMLG
    Ready Set

