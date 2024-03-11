EOD Training Evolution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an explosive ordnance exploitation training evolution on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2024. This training is used to help implement and improve techniques and methods required to efficiently and safely dispose of ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)