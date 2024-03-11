Lt. Col. Rohtaz Sandhu and Maj. Ross Cook, Director and Assistant Program Director of Kuhn Dental Clinic, explain what being an Army Dentist means to them.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915404
|VIRIN:
|240306-D-DQ133-8009
|Filename:
|DOD_110172124
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dentist Day Message, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
