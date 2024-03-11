Thank You Chief

Airmen from across the force thank Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass as she retires from her 31-years of service. Bass was the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)
|03.07.2024
|03.11.2024 12:59
|Commercials
|915401
|240307-F-VZ654-1002
|DOD_110172013
|00:02:56
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|1
