Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thank You Chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the force thank Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass as she retires from her 31-years of service. Bass was the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 12:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 915401
    VIRIN: 240307-F-VZ654-1002
    Filename: DOD_110172013
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    JoAnne S. Bass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT