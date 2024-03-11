Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91L student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Spc. Evan Olson, a student in the 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy from the 661st Engineer Company of the Illinois National Guard, discusses being in the course March 6, 2024, during an interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course has two phases of training. Phase one of training is 120 hours and consists of 40 hours of shop operations, 40 hours of basic electrical systems training, and 40 hours of hydraulic systems training. Phase two training is 179 hours and consists of 80 hours of diesel systems training, 40 hours of power train systems training, 40 hours of brake systems training, and 19 hours of preventive maintenance checks and services training. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915393
    VIRIN: 240306-A-CV950-8035
    Filename: DOD_110171857
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91L student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    94th Training Division
    RTS-Maintenance Fort McCoy

