    Air Force & Marine Corps Trials 2024

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    A look back at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915387
    VIRIN: 240308-O-OR487-7949
    Filename: DOD_110171798
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force & Marine Corps Trials 2024, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care Air Force Wounded Warrior

