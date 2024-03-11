Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Redeployment

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    After nine months in Europe, Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, return home to Fort Liberty, March 9, 2024.The Soldiers deployed in support of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.

    Location: US

    #redeployment #steelrain #beallyoucanbe #steelbrigade

