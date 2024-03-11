WHYNETCOM? Tanja

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Whether through the Assignment Interactive Module (AIM) Marketplace, Cyber Excepted Service (CES) or internship program, Non-Commissioned Officer's Professional Development Plans (NCO PDP) there are many different reasons service members and civilians are motivated to work at the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.



NETCOM's Tanja explains #WhyNETCOM and why the organization could be the perfect location for you.