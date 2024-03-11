WHYNETCOM? Tanja

Whether through the Assignment Interactive Module (AIM) Marketplace, Cyber Excepted Service (CES) or internship program, Non-Commissioned Officer's Professional Development Plans (NCO PDP) there are many different reasons service members and civilians are motivated to work at the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.
NETCOM's Tanja explains #WhyNETCOM and why the organization could be the perfect location for you.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|915372
|VIRIN:
|240311-O-TE110-3030
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171465
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
