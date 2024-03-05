In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Maritza Pearl, Director of the Fort Campbell Armed Forces Wellness Center, shares insights into fostering a more balanced diet by recommending mindful eating, embracing healthy variety in your meals, and enjoying low-calorie beverage options for a healthier lifestyle.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915358
|VIRIN:
|240306-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110171318
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell AFWC Director Shares Healthy Eating Habits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT