    Fort Campbell AFWC Director Shares Healthy Eating Habits

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Maritza Pearl, Director of the Fort Campbell Armed Forces Wellness Center, shares insights into fostering a more balanced diet by recommending mindful eating, embracing healthy variety in your meals, and enjoying low-calorie beverage options for a healthier lifestyle.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915358
    VIRIN: 240306-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110171318
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

