Soldier Readiness Processing Audiologist Capt. Rachel Cobb, with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, shares the importance of proper fitting of hearing protection to help protect hearing throughout a lifetime.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 09:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915357
|VIRIN:
|240301-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110171298
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Audiologist Explains Hearing Protection Importance, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
