    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24

    BD, SWEDEN

    03.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II, receives fuel from a 914th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the High North during Nordic Response 24, March 8, 2024. The 914th ARW will provide aerial refueling support to U.S., Ally, and partner nation aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 07:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915353
    VIRIN: 240308-F-KS661-9651
    Filename: DOD_110171172
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BD, SE
    Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    NordicResponse24
    TransatlanticBond
    AllianceResilience

