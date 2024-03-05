Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II, receives fuel from a 914th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the High North during Nordic Response 24, March 8, 2024. The 914th ARW will provide aerial refueling support to U.S., Ally, and partner nation aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)