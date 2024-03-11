Sustainment Soldiers give shout outs to families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and currently deployed to Europe, send video messages to families back home throughout March while conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region. These Soldiers provide sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to increase military interoperability in Europe.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lamar Smith, a South Carolina native assigned to 414th Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Cpl. Jeffrey Gamble, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Pfc. Chailee Steinlage, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to her Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Gage Staggs, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife and two daughters from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Johnson, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife and kids from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Spc. Daunte Smith, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his mother and wife from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024.

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Salmon, a Georgia native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024.