    Sustainment Soldiers give shout outs to families

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    03.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and currently deployed to Europe, send video messages to families back home throughout March while conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region. These Soldiers provide sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to increase military interoperability in Europe.
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lamar Smith, a South Carolina native assigned to 414th Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Cpl. Jeffrey Gamble, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Pfc. Chailee Steinlage, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to her Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Gage Staggs, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife and two daughters from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Johnson, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his wife and kids from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024. U.S. Army Spc. Daunte Smith, assigned to the 541st Transportation Company, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his mother and wife from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Salmon, a Georgia native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed in Poland, gives a shout out to his Family from Forward Operating Site Karliki, on March 11, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 915348
    VIRIN: 240304-A-FW799-9806
    Filename: DOD_110171162
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

