    AFN Naples Video - Women's History Month 2

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow and Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple

    AFN Naples

    Video highlighting March as Women's History Month, displaying the women of the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 04:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915334
    VIRIN: 240308-N-LD903-4339
    Filename: DOD_110171109
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video - Women's History Month 2, by PO2 Ethan Morrow and PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Navy
    Women's History Month

