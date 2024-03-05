Personnel from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department gathered to honor the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011 at CFAS March. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 04:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915333
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-HI376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171101
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT