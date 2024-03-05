Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Personnel from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department gathered to honor the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011 at CFAS March. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 04:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915333
    VIRIN: 240311-N-HI376-1001
    Filename: DOD_110171101
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    CFAS
    Great East Japan Earthquake

