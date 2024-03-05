Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Cobra Gold 24 - CALFEX

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise with support from U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH

    F16
    15th MEU
    Thailand
    Partnership
    Training
    CG24

