B-Roll: Cobra Gold 24 - CALFEX

U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise with support from U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)