DJ SrA Marcus Taylor of Shogo Radio interviews Army SFC Andrew Gutierrez, a member of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade about what the 5th SFAB does.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 01:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915327
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-KW390-5998
|Filename:
|DOD_110171002
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Liason Recruiting, by SrA Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
