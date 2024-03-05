Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Liason Recruiting

    JAPAN

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    DJ SrA Marcus Taylor of Shogo Radio interviews Army SFC Andrew Gutierrez, a member of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade about what the 5th SFAB does.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:50
    Location: JP

    AFN
    Army
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Shogo Radio

