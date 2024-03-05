Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915325
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-WN701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170973
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) Resident Engineer, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT