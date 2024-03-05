The BOSS orphanage volunteering program held on Ikseonwon orphanage, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The orphanage volunteering program was an event held to build community between local society and soldiers, having positive emotions for them. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915324
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-KQ035-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170972
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) Camp Humphreys Boss Orphanage Program, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
