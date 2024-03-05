Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) Camp Humphreys Boss Orphanage Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    The BOSS orphanage volunteering program held on Ikseonwon orphanage, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The orphanage volunteering program was an event held to build community between local society and soldiers, having positive emotions for them. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915324
    VIRIN: 240311-A-KQ035-2001
    Filename: DOD_110170972
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    BOSS
    community
    Republic of Korea.
    orphanage volunteering program
    positive emotions
    local society

