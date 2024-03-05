Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (B-Roll) Ikseonwon Orphanage Volunteer Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    Ikseonwon Orphanage and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosts a volunteer event at the orphanage, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held to give U.S. servicemembers the opportunity to provide morale to the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915323
    VIRIN: 240311-F-WM701-2001
    Filename: DOD_110170971
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) Ikseonwon Orphanage Volunteer Event, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    BOSS
    volunteers
    Orphans
    Orphanage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT