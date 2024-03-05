(B-Roll) Ikseonwon Orphanage Volunteer Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ikseonwon Orphanage and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosts a volunteer event at the orphanage, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held to give U.S. servicemembers the opportunity to provide morale to the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)