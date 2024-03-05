240308-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Kapan (March 8, 2024) - The Military Post Office at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka is there to serve the military community and is a fully operational post office. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 23:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|915320
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170919
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Process of the Post Office, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT