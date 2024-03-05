Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Process of the Post Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240308-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Kapan (March 8, 2024) - The Military Post Office at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka is there to serve the military community and is a fully operational post office. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 23:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 915320
    VIRIN: 240308-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170919
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Process of the Post Office, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Post Office
    Navy
    CFAY
    Military Post Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT