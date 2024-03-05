Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Leaders Address Youth During Black History Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Britton Price, Maj. Booker T. Washington, Cap. Natalia Drew, and Coach Shaune Griffin addressed an audience at the Smith Youth Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2024. In addition to speaking about black history, the panel addressed questions from the audience’s youth regarding career plans and establishing goals.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915319
    VIRIN: 240229-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170888
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    community involvement
    black history month
    education
    BHM
    youth outreach
    smith youth center

