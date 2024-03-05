Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FM 3-0 Trailer - Now Available

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Video by Heather Welch 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    The revised FM 3-0 Operations Manual has been published and is now available for you to read about the new Multi-Domain Operations construct.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915318
    VIRIN: 221017-A-MP609-7209
    Filename: DOD_110170887
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    This work, FM 3-0 Trailer - Now Available, by Heather Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

