The revised FM 3-0 Operations Manual has been published and is now available for you to read about the new Multi-Domain Operations construct.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915318
|VIRIN:
|221017-A-MP609-7209
|Filename:
|DOD_110170887
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FM 3-0 Trailer - Now Available, by Heather Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training
LEAVE A COMMENT