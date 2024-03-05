Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FM 3-0 Trailer - Coming Soon

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Heather Welch 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Watch this trailer to learn more about the revised FM 3-0 Operations Manual coming out in October which highlights the Army shift to Multi-Domain Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915316
    VIRIN: 220812-A-MP609-7228
    Filename: DOD_110170885
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

