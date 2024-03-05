U.S. Army Col. Rich Creed, Director of Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) discusses the importance of Army doctrine and lessons learned to newly commissioned Army officers.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915315
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-MP609-1824
|Filename:
|DOD_110170884
|Length:
|00:18:00
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Doctrine and Lessons Learned, by Heather Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training
LEAVE A COMMENT