Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doctrine and Lessons Learned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Heather Welch 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    U.S. Army Col. Rich Creed, Director of Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) discusses the importance of Army doctrine and lessons learned to newly commissioned Army officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915315
    VIRIN: 201020-A-MP609-1824
    Filename: DOD_110170884
    Length: 00:18:00
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doctrine and Lessons Learned, by Heather Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT