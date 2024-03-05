Col. Chuck Lombardo, Deputy Commander at the Combined Arms Center for Training (CAC-T) discusses Army training and leader development, and how they are inextricably linked.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 22:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915314
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-SE292-9062
|Filename:
|DOD_110170846
|Length:
|00:21:17
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
