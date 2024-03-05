Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Training and Leader Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Heather Welch 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Col. Chuck Lombardo, Deputy Commander at the Combined Arms Center for Training (CAC-T) discusses Army training and leader development, and how they are inextricably linked.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915314
    VIRIN: 201013-A-SE292-9062
    Filename: DOD_110170846
    Length: 00:21:17
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Training and Leader Development, by Heather Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT