The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers and Airmen completed an Army Combat Fitness Test, an appearance board, and an essay event during the first day of the competition.
Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
This work, 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 1, by SGT Allison Gilstrap and SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
