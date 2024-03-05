Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the day-to-day work of his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915312
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-WN701-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110170794
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT