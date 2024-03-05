Daniel Carson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fire protection engineer, talks about his profession during 2024 Engineer Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Carson received his fire protection license in 2021 and was the first fire protection engineer in the district. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915311
|VIRIN:
|240221-O-ZW031-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110170769
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT