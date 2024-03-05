Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Safety Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan and U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan teams conducted joint training March 7 at Camp Zama’s Kastner Airfield.

    #ArmyReadiness #ArmyTeam #BeAllYouCanBe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 19:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915307
    VIRIN: 240311-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170642
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Safety Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT