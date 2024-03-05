Allied Spirit 24 Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants of Allied Spirit 24 in Hohenfels, Germany roll out and prepare for the "defense" phase of the five-part, month-long exercise. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.