Participants of Allied Spirit 24 in Hohenfels, Germany roll out and prepare for the "defense" phase of the five-part, month-long exercise. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915287
|VIRIN:
|240309-A-XM127-6961
|Filename:
|DOD_110170432
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Allied Spirit 24 Social Media Reel, by SSG Justin Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
