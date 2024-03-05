Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 24 Social Media Reel

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Hough 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Participants of Allied Spirit 24 in Hohenfels, Germany roll out and prepare for the "defense" phase of the five-part, month-long exercise. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915287
    VIRIN: 240309-A-XM127-6961
    Filename: DOD_110170432
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 24 Social Media Reel, by SSG Justin Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AlliedSpirit

