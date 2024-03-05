Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conducted training at Close Quarters Battle Drills, or CQBD, at the St. Joseph Police Department’s shoot house and responded to simulated enemy attacks during battle drills at the drop zone at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. Security forces demonstrated squad attacks while working in elements which helps the Defenders stay skilled in safeguarding Airmen and assets on the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915284
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-NR050-3780
|Filename:
|DOD_110170388
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 139th Defenders engage in battle drills, by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
