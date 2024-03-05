Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    139th Defenders engage in battle drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conducted training at Close Quarters Battle Drills, or CQBD, at the St. Joseph Police Department’s shoot house and responded to simulated enemy attacks during battle drills at the drop zone at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. Security forces demonstrated squad attacks while working in elements which helps the Defenders stay skilled in safeguarding Airmen and assets on the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915284
    VIRIN: 240308-F-NR050-3780
    Filename: DOD_110170388
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Defenders engage in battle drills, by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT