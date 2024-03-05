Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops Prepare Humanitarian Aid Destined For Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. service members prepare, inspect, and deliver military rations destined for Gaza at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Troops across the USCENTCOM with various supporting roles are working around the clock to prepare and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. The U.S. military remains capable of executing complex logistical missions across the CENTCOM area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915279
    VIRIN: 240307-F-BQ566-1100
    Filename: DOD_110170215
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Troops Prepare Humanitarian Aid Destined For Gaza, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense
    ARCENT

