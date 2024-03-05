U.S. Troops Prepare Humanitarian Aid Destined For Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members prepare, inspect, and deliver military rations destined for Gaza at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Troops across the USCENTCOM with various supporting roles are working around the clock to prepare and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. The U.S. military remains capable of executing complex logistical missions across the CENTCOM area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)