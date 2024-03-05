U.S. service members prepare, inspect, and deliver military rations destined for Gaza at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Troops across the USCENTCOM with various supporting roles are working around the clock to prepare and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. The U.S. military remains capable of executing complex logistical missions across the CENTCOM area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915279
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110170215
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Troops Prepare Humanitarian Aid Destined For Gaza, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT