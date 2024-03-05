Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll (For Reels) 772nd MP Co. conducts range operations at Justified Accord 2024

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, conduct range operations during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915276
    VIRIN: 240228-A-GO191-3372
    Filename: DOD_110170093
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: NAIROBI, KE
    Hometown: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Hometown: TAUNTON, MA, US

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    772nd MP Co.

