U.S. Army Soldiers with the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, conduct range operations during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915276
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-GO191-3372
|Filename:
|DOD_110170093
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|NANYUKI, KE
|Hometown:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|NAIROBI, KE
|Hometown:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Hometown:
|TAUNTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BRoll (For Reels) 772nd MP Co. conducts range operations at Justified Accord 2024, by SSG Carter Acton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT