ECMO: The historical mission to save U.S. Marine Cpl. Travis Reyes

U.S. Marine Cpl. Travis Reyes, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (reinforced), was critically injured in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash during an exercise in Australia on Aug. 27, 2023. The only Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) team in the Department of Defense and members of the Institute of Surgical Research Burn Intensive Care Unit, located at Brooke Army Medical Center, traveled to The Alfred Hospital, Australia, to bring the Marine back to BAMC. They accomplished the longest mission in ECMO history and completed the first ECMO circuit change in a moving C-17 Globemaster III in DOD history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux. Courtesy videos and photos of the mission by the medics.)