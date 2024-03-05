Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Bull Soldiers Qualify on M4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" zero and qualify on their M4 Rifles during mobilization training at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 20:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915269
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169902
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bull Soldiers Qualify on M4, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qualification
    M4 Rifle
    U.S. Army
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT