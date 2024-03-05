Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray JROTC Memorial Invitational | 2024

7th Brigade Army JROTC cadets compete in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational, Radcliff, Ky., March 9, 2024. The JROTC programs from five different states congregated to prove themselves in events such as Air Rifle Marksmanship, Robotics, Drone Piloting, and Drill.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915262
|VIRIN:
|240309-A-RU014-3482
|Filename:
|DOD_110169784
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
