    Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray JROTC Memorial Invitational | 2024

    RADCLIFF, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    7th Brigade Army JROTC cadets compete in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational, Radcliff, Ky., March 9, 2024. The JROTC programs from five different states congregated to prove themselves in events such as Air Rifle Marksmanship, Robotics, Drone Piloting, and Drill.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915262
    VIRIN: 240309-A-RU014-3482
    Filename: DOD_110169784
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: RADCLIFF, KY, US

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USACC
    Drill Competition
    Drone Pilot
    7th Brigade Army JROTC

