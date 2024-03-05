A formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft released 88 bundles of humanitarian aid over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The U.S. aid package includes over 41,400 meal equivalents and 23,000 bottles of water dropped into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915254
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-XT642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169709
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
