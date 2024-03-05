AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft released 88 bundles of humanitarian aid over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The U.S. aid package includes over 41,400 meal equivalents and 23,000 bottles of water dropped into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)