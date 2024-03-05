Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft released 88 bundles of humanitarian aid over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The U.S. aid package includes over 41,400 meal equivalents and 23,000 bottles of water dropped into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915254
    VIRIN: 240309-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_110169709
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    Airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    GazaHA

