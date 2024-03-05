AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force video)