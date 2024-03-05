Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915253
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169653
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
