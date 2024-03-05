Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915253
    VIRIN: 240309-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_110169653
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

