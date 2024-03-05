168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. NR24 enhances familiarity and proficiency operating in arctic conditions, improving joint and service operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)