    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24

    SWEDEN

    03.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. NR24 enhances familiarity and proficiency operating in arctic conditions, improving joint and service operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915251
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169625
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: SE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    TAGS

    NATO
    ANG
    KC-135
    F/A-18
    NR24
    Nordic Response

