    100th ARW Nordic Response 24 B-Roll

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall refueled Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornets in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 6, 2024. RAF Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915250
    VIRIN: 240306-F-AB266-2001
    Filename: DOD_110169569
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    USAFE
    RAFMildenhall
    Finnish F-18
    100thARW
    Nordic Response 24
    NR24

