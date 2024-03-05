100th ARW Nordic Response 24 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915250" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall refueled Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornets in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 6, 2024. RAF Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories.