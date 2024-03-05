The 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall refueled Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornets in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 6, 2024. RAF Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915250
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-AB266-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169569
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 100th ARW Nordic Response 24 B-Roll, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
