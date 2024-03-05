Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines work with NATO allies during explosive ordnance disposal range in Norway

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    03.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group; British army soldiers with EOD and Search, 49 Field Squadron; and Norwegian army EOD, execute a disposal range in Setermoen, Norway, March 4-5, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting scenarios under challenging arctic conditions, while providing U.S. Marines unique opportunities to train alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)(Music licensed by DeWolfe Music)(Aerial footage courtesy of British army)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915248
    VIRIN: 240309-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169461
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines work with NATO allies during explosive ordnance disposal range in Norway, by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SMUD
    USMCNews
    NATOSpotlight
    Nordic Response 24
    NR24
    M107 .50 Caliber SASR

