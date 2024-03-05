U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group; British army soldiers with EOD and Search, 49 Field Squadron; and Norwegian army EOD, execute a disposal range in Setermoen, Norway, March 4-5, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting scenarios under challenging arctic conditions, while providing U.S. Marines unique opportunities to train alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)(Music licensed by DeWolfe Music)(Aerial footage courtesy of British army)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915248
|VIRIN:
|240309-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169461
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines work with NATO allies during explosive ordnance disposal range in Norway, by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
