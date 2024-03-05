Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Physical Training Contest, Iron Panther, leaps into action at BPTA

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Soldiers supporting 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland compete in various events during Iron Panther, a physical training contest including teams from multiple NATO allies held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915247
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-JU958-1002
    Filename: DOD_110169438
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Physical Training Contest, Iron Panther, leaps into action at BPTA, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

